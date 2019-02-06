Home / Home

Preserving land for wildlife

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 2:48pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

An avid pheasant hunter near Wesley has two pieces of land in the Iowa Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP).

CREP is a partnership with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Soil and Water Conservation districts to provide incentives to landowners who voluntarily establish wetlands for water quality improvement.

Read the whole story in the Feb. 7 Kossuth County Advance.

