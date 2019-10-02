Preparation for Band Day takes students months

ALGONA – Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan High School bands have been preparing for Band Day since their summer vacation.

“Starting the end of last school year we started preparing,” Algona Drum Major MaKiley Pesicka said. “Throughout the summer we had practice once every other week. Then July came, practice was almost every week, band camp was four days in a row from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we’ve prepared every day since.”

