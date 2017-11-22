Prairie Quilters make pillowcases for Exceptional Opportunities

Smiles radiated off of the faces of several individuals served by Exceptional Opportunities as they browsed through a selection of nearly 100 pillow cases, picking out their very own to bring home with them that night.

This pillowcase project all started back in June when the Prairie Quilters found a plethora of fabric, which was not being used and they were on the hunt for a good community service project.

“We used to make a pillowcase for every quilt,” mentioned Jean Kent, member of the Prairie Quilters. Knowing that they couldn’t make a quilt for everybody served by Exceptional Opportunities, the group came to the realization that pillowcases would be the perfect fit.

