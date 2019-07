The Kossuth County Conservation Board's annual Portraits of Kossuth photography contest is now open. The deadline is 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 26.

It must be a nature photo: weather, wildlife, landscapes, etc. and taken in Kossuth County in the last 12 months. Photos will be displayed at the Franklin County Fair.

For more details, see the July 11 Kossuth County Advance.