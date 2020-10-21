Political sign thefts reported in county

ALGONA—There have been reports of political signs being stolen around Algona and Kossuth County, according to local and county law enforcement officials.

Kossuth County Sheriff Steve Kollasch said there has always been a little issue with political signs being stolen around Kossuth County. “I don’t recall in the past having a big problem with stolen political signs,” he said. “I don’t think it is a huge problem this year. Unfortunately, this comes hand-in-hand with emotions of elections and campaigns.”

