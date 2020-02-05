Police chief: Never seen anything like it

In 39 years of law enforcement, Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals said he had never seen anything like the accident Jan. 31 that separate a truck into numerous pieces. Yet, upon the chief's arrival, he found the driver standing near the vehicle.

"Major damage accident occur in rural areas, but nothing like this," said Pals, who along with other law enforcement and emergency officials handled the accident at the corner of Highway 169 and Oak Street in Algona.

