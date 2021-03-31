Home / Home

A polar vortex benefit - AMU electric customers will get a credit on their next bill

Wed, 03/31/2021 - 3:52pm admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—While February’s polar vortex resulted in higher electric bills for millions of Americans, it is going to save money for Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) electric customers.

During a special meeting last Thursday, the AMU Board of Trustees agreed to an immediate credit of 3.25 cents per kilowatt hour for all electric customers in the March 2021 billing.

 

See the story about how that happened in the April 1 Advance.

