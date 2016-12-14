Plant-based diet is helping area coach

ALGONA — A plant-based food diet has helped Bishop Garrigan High School teacher Marty Wadle lose 20 pounds, as well as lower his cholesterol levels. He is now feeling much better about his health.

“I am more self-confident about my health change,” Wadle said. “Catching this now is going to make huge changes for the future.”

Wadle, who is from Des Moines and is a Simpson College graduate, has been teaching and coaching football at Bishop Garrigan High School since 1992. He teaches physical education, health and leadership. His leadership course helps develop students to become leaders for the future.

In 1997, Wadle was diagnosed with diabetes and became insulin-dependent. “It became a challenge for me several times,” he said. “I watch my health well.”

