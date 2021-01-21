Plans form for 1B vaccine clinics in Kossuth County

ALGONA—Plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics are forming for Phase 1B, which now includes people aged 65 and older and a tiered approach for others within the group. Registration opens next week for the first clinic, scheduled for Feb. 3.

A link for online and a phone number will be established and communicated next week for people to sign up for a time to receive the vaccine. This phone number will be for a call center set up for the specific purpose of scheduling vaccine appointments and will not be the usual phone number for Kossuth County Public Health or Kossuth Regional Health Center.

In the meantime, local health care providers and public health officials are encouraging people to be patient and wait for this information to be shared. Until registration opens next week, there is no waiting list or process to sign up in advance.

"We have been flooded with phone calls about this, but until registration opens up on Jan. 27, we can't offer much help," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health. "We know that many people are eager to get the vaccine and want to sign up as soon as possible, but we ask that people follow the process and wait for the call center and online link to be available."

The first vaccine clinic in the 1B group will be open to those aged 65 and older as well as individuals who are included in the Iowa Department of Public Health's defined tier 1 of 1B, which includes:

· First responders

· Fire fighters

· Police officers

· Child welfare social workers

· Pre-school through 12 grade school staff

· Early childhood education

· Childcare workers

"Vaccine is still in short supply, which is why Iowa has put a tiered approach into action. We will continue to deliver the vaccine to people in our community as quickly and efficiently as we can, while following the guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and other partners," Nilles said.

For more information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics, watch local media, Kossuth Regional Health Center and Kossuth County Emergency Preparedness Team.