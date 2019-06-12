Pioneer becomes Corteva Agriscience

During the celebration of the company's new name, Corteva Agriscience Production Location Manager Greg Wilson made a point to recognize all the employees who have put in the work over the past two years to make the merger possible.

On June 1, the completed merger with Dow and DuPont, Pioneer became Corteva Agriscience. A ceremony was held at the facility at the intersection of highways 169 and 18 in Algona.

