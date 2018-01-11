Phase 3 of parks trail begins

ALGONA — The third phase of the Algona Recreational Trail is starting after the Algona City Council approved a resolution to receive funding through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP.)

The city is eligible to receive a maximum of either 80 percent of eligible costs or $100,000. The estimated cost of the third phase is more than $195,000. The remainder of the project will be funded from the city’s park budget and the general fund. In addition, the AlGLOna 5K fundraiser has contributed over $80,000 to the project, starting with phase two.

