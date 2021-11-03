Pfizer vaccine approved for age 5 and up; Pediatric doses available by mid-November

ALGONA—Children ages 5 years and older will be able to get an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in mid-November. Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a low dose of the vaccine for individuals ages 5 to 11 years under Emergency Use Authorization. Kossuth County Public Health anticipates that the vaccine will be available locally after November 15.

"Children age 5 to 11 will receive a pediatric dose of the vaccine, which is different from what adults or older children would be given. We will begin vaccination as soon as those doses are shipped to us," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health at Kossuth Regional Health Center.

COVID-19 vaccine is available at Community Health of Kossuth Regional Health Center during vaccine walk-in hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children will need two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, given three weeks (21 days) apart. Parents or guardians must sign a consent form for any child under the age of 18 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These clinics are intended for individuals receiving their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Patients may also receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the clinic if they are there for a scheduled appointment. Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available at community clinics.

The next COVID-19 booster dose clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, November 9 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Algona. All three types of COVID-19 vaccine will available.

Although children tend to be at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared to adults, local public health officials recommend the vaccine for all people age 5 and older.

"Just like with influenza, protecting those at a higher risk takes an effort by all of us. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is especially important for children with underlying medical conditions. Children can have both short-term and long-term health complications from COVID-19. They also can potentially spread the virus to other people they spend time with, like grandparents, daycare providers or other caregivers," Nilles said.

To learn more, contact Community Health at 515-295-4430.