Performer works with students

ALGONA — A passion for music led Tina Haase Findlay, a successful jazz performer, back to her roots on Friday, Feb. 23, as she worked with Algona Middle School and high school students before her evening performance with the Turner Center Jazz Orchestra.

Growing up in Algona, Findlay began performing at the young age of three and was involved in music at Algona High School. Today, Findlay has 49 years of performance under her belt, 35 of which are as a professional performer, and 20 as a vocal coach.

