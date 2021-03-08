People with pre-existing conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations

ALGONA – COVID-19 vaccine providers in Iowa, including Kossuth County Public Health, may distribute the vaccine to additional priority groups. This includes individuals 18 to 64 years of age with medical conditions that may increase the risk of severe illness from the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine is still available for people age 65 and older and others who meet the criteria in priority groups 1B and 1A.

The Call Center will be open on Thursday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., scheduling appointments for a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 17. The Call Center phone number is 515-395-9111.

"This change will help deliver the vaccine sooner to the people who are at a high risk for complications from COVID-19 due to a chronic health condition," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health and Community Health and Hospice at Kossuth Regional Health Center. "Vaccine options are becoming more plentiful, but the number of people who are eligible to receive it is growing, too. It may take time to reach everyone who wants it, but we are making progress. We appreciate your patience and will continue to get the vaccine out to people as quickly and efficiently as we can."

According to the Centers for Disease Control health conditions that cause an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19 include:

Other individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of priority group 1B and 1A include:

· 1B: All individuals age 65 and older.

· 1B, Tier 1

· First Responders

· PK-12 staff, early childhood education, childcare workers

· 1B, Tier 2

· Frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. (This does not include grocery store or restaurant workers.)

· Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff

· 1B, Tier 3

· Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier. This includes shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment center and detention centers. This does not include college dorms.

· Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at the State Capitol

· 1B, Tier 4

· Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production safety.

· 1B, Tier 5

· Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated, including state, county, and city operated facilities.

· 1A: Health care personnel

It’s critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Vaccinated Iowans should continue these precautions as we are still learning whether getting a vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.

· Wear a mask or face covering

· Practice social distancing with those outside your household

· Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

· Stay home if you feel sick

· Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

· Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible

For COVID-19 updates and vaccine information, please call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.