Myrna Teeter, Charlotte Carson, Mary Rockhold and Sandy Reefer are in their lawn chairs ready for action at the Party in the Park in Veterans Park. They had a front row view to listen to the music of Scott Larsen.

Party in the Park like going to a drive-in theater

Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:09am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—Four women – Myrna Teeter, Charlotte Carson, Mary Rockhold and Sandy Reefer – were among the first people to the Party in the Park at Veterans Park on Thursday, July 28, in Algona. They wanted to make sure they had a front row view to hear Scott Larsen perform and take in all the happenings.

 

