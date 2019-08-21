Home / Home

Park mural, landscaping near completion

Wed, 08/21/2019
Robert M. Roberson

The mural at the park near Exceptional Treasures is nearly done, and to honor the project, the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce had its weekly coffee there Friday, Aug. 16.

The project was initiated by the Leadership Algona class of 2018-19 and is the brainchild of city of Algona Economic Development Director Jacob Tjaden. A formal dedication is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m.

Read more in the Aug. 22 Kossuth County Advance.

