Paramedics get pay hike

In an effort to make paramedic salaries comparable to others in the region, the Algona City Council has raised the wages of its four paramedics.

“It was determined that our current wages are below average and need to be increased to be competitive and recognize this is a professional occupation and has been typically undervalued due to the past culture of volunteerism, which is disappearing,” said Curt Wiseman, Algona city administrator.

