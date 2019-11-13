Painting by Schultz is People's choice

A watercolor by Anita Schultz won the People's Choice award at the 2019 Stinson Prairie Arts Council's Artists' Show.

Approximately 60 people attended a reception Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for the 11 artists whose work is on display at Algona Publishing Company through the first week of December. The attendees had the opportunity to select their favorite from among the 41 works on display.

Read more about the exhibit in the Nov. 14 Advance.