Painting Rocks to strengthen community

Wed, 10/18/2017
By: 
Alyssa Larson

In an effort to bolster community while spreading joy and kindness, a new group was created called, Algona, Iowa Rocks. The mission, to spread a bit a cheer with hand painted rocks ranging from inspirational words to holiday designs. 

Each rock is hidden around town in the great outdoors or inside participating businesses. Passerbyers who find the earthen treasure can keep the rock, replacing it with their own creation or rehide it for the next person to find.  

Officially beginning only a few short weeks ago, the rocks have already taken off with dozens of individuals finding the painted creations across town, posting pictures on the Facebook page and wanting to get involved by painting their own rocks. 

 

