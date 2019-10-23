Opening remarks in Winters trial

ALGONA – Opening remarks were heard on Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of Jeffrey Lynn Winters of Livermore.

Winters is charged with first-degree murder, which could carry life in prison.

According to a complaint on Aug. 27, 2018, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call of an unresponsive male on the floor with the presence of a significant amount of blood at 202 Hannah Ave., Lu Verne. Law enforcement responded and found Randy Page, 54, of Lu Verne lying on the floor of his garage. The complaint also said police found four 9 mm bullet casings near the body. At the time, there was no gun found.

See the Oct. 31 issue of the Kossuth County Advance for more on this trial.

