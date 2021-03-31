Online registration for Johnson and Johnson vaccine; Clinics planned for Whittemore, Swea City and Algona

Algona — April 2, 2021 – Kossuth County is set to receive a shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one dose. An online registration link will open for scheduling on Monday, April 5 at 8 a.m. The link will be available on the Kossuth Regional Health Center website (www.krhc.com) on the COVID-19 information page.

A limited number of Johnson and Johnson doses will be available. Clinics will be held on Friday, April 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Whittemore Fire Station, in Swea City at the United Methodist Church and in Algona at Ernie Williams Harley Davidson Building on Highway 18.

Online registration is available for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics only. The Call Center will continue to be available for scheduling Moderna vaccine appointments.

The Call Center will be open on Thursday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wednesday, April 14. The Call Center phone number is 515-395-9111.

Individuals interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to sign up for whatever type is available to them the soonest, as additional allocations of Johnson and Johnson are not guaranteed for Kossuth County.

Individuals age 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are homebound and unable to attend a vaccine clinic may call 515-295-4450 and press 1 to talk with public health staff to determine if they meet the criteria to receive the vaccine in their home.

For COVID-19 updates and vaccine information, please call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.

PREVIOUS STORY

Algona–The Kossuth County Vaccine Call Center will be open on Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wednesday, April 7. The Call Center phone number is 515-395-9111.

Next week Kossuth County Public Health is set to receive an allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Vaccine clinics to deliver the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine are tentatively being planned for Whittemore, Swea City and Algona. Online registration will be available for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics only.

More details about the dates, times and locations of these clinics and how to schedule an appointment will be available on Monday, April 5. Information will be shared on the Kossuth County Public Health hotline, the Kossuth Regional Health Center website on the COVID-19 page and via social media as soon as it is available.

The Moderna vaccine (two doses required) will continue to be available for the Wednesday vaccine clinics held in Algona. Registration for these clinics will continue to be through the Call Center.

"We don’t know if we will receive more of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, so our advice is to sign up for whatever vaccine is available to you," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health at Kossuth Regional Health Center. "We don't want people to postpone receiving their vaccine because they want to wait for the single dose variety, especially if those doses are limited and the Moderna vaccine is plentiful."

