One of the safest cities in the state

ALGONA — Having stability is one reason why Algona was ranked the 20th safest city in Iowa, according to Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals.

“Although we do have people moving in and out, we don’t have a great deal of that,” Pals said. “That’s important.”

Overall, Iowa ranks in the top 20 states for low violent and property crime rates, coming in 18th in both, according to The SafeWise Report. Algona finished 20th overall. Eldridge topped the list.

To identify the 20 safest cities in Iowa, the SafeWise Report reviewed the most recent FBI crime report statistics from 2015, along with population data. The study eliminated all cities with fewer than 3,000 residents or those who failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

According to the survey, Algona had 2.75 violent crimes per 1,000 and 6.41 property crimes per 1,000. Eldridge came in at .48 violent crimes per 1,000 and 2.39 property crimes per 1,000.

Pals said Algona does not have a lot of violent crime or property crime.

