One Last Ride...

Thu, 06/21/2018 - 2:38pm admin1
Record-breaking attendance
Cassy Olesen

The final Mindy’s Miles memorial bike ride was held in West Bend on Saturday, June 16 with record attendance.
For ten years, the family and friends of Mindy Bruellman and Chris Gearhart have gathered on the third Sunday of June to commemorate the two who were lost in a fatal car crash in 2008.
“It’s exactly who Mindy was. She was a vibrant, beautiful young lady. I think if she were to plan something, this would be exactly what she would do –– something that involves our community and everyone,” said Jonna Quinn, Mindy’s sister. 
 

