One of the best Tacos for Tots events ever

ALGONA — Each year the Tacos for Tots seems to get larger. And its creator — Noe Villarreal — wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We have to help those little kids, because they don’t understand what’s going on,” he said in between dishing out his tacos on Monday, Nov. 28, at the United Methodist Church. “They know Santa Claus is coming to their house. If they don’t get a present, they won’t be able to understand why. They’ll ask themselves now what did I do wrong?”

This is the 29th year for Tacos for Tots. Morwens Kiwanis and the C.A.R.E. Team (Child Assistance Resource Education) host and sponsor the event. The C.A.R.E. team uses the proceeds to buy Christmas presents for those who aren’t as fortunate.

