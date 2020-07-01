Officials: Kossuth needs to stay vigilant in fight against COVID-19; cases at 32

KOSSUTH COUNTY—With the July 4 holiday approaching, retail stores and restaurants are reopening, and people are mingling, but Kossuth County officials say we need to stay vigilant in battling COVID-19 by using safe health practices.

The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Kossuth County has risen to 32 as of July 2. Some 1,193 individuals have been tested, with most of those tests showing negative results. Kossuth County has reported no deaths due to COVID-19. Sixteen had recovered.

