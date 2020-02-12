Home / Home

Official: Buttigieg won Kossuth County Democratic caucus

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 11:26am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

When the recruiting, counting and coin flipping were complete, Kossuth County Democrats selected Pete Buttigieg as the leading candidate for the party's presidential nomination.

The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., collected 35 percent of the local votes cast, and he won 40 percent of Kossuth County's delegates during the Iowa Caucuses Monday, Feb. 3.

Get all the details in the Feb. 13 Kossuth County Advance.

