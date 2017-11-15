November is Diabetes Awareness Month

In a world full of fast food, large portions and escalators, making healthy decisions throughout the day is becoming increasingly more difficult, but nonetheless important. Not only is it important to stay feeling well and healthy but also to prevent or manage diseases like diabetes.

Throughout the United States, the Center for Disease Control has determined that more than one out of every three individuals have prediabetes with one out of every 10 people having some form of diabetes.

In honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month, Sheila Ingalls, R.N., C.D.E. and Mindy Simpson, R.N., B.S.N., diabetic educators at Kossuth Regional Health Center, weigh in on this issue.

Seeing over 100 patients a year, the duo works together with KRHC’s dietician, Deb Studer and the physicians to educate those diagnosed with diabetes on living well and managing the disease.

Individuals recently diagnosed undergo a four-session course called Diabetes Self-Management Training.

