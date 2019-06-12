Not your average parking space
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 2:04pm admin1
By:
Robert M. Roberson
A new city parking lot opened next to Threads, but it's not your average parking lot. This parking lot is intended to store storm water and slowly release it.
According to grant writer and water quality specialist Staci Williams, this is how the parking lot works: it absorbs water through permeable pavers which are brick-looking pavers engineered to take on large amounts of water.
Read more about the project in the June 13 Advance.