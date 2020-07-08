Northwest Iowa Care Connections the fit for Kossuth County?

ALGONA—Kossuth County may have found a fit for its mental health and disability services needs with Northwest Iowa Care Connections.

“We come from the same area. We’re a farming background area,” said Barry Anderson, board chair for Northwest Iowa Care Connections. He is also a Clay County Supervisor. “We have the same feelings as far as treatment for mental needs. We want to treat them as close to home as possible.”

The county joined Northwest Iowa Care Connections on July 1 to handle its mental health issues and disability service needs. The county decided to join Northwest Iowa Care Connections because it felt County Social Services (CSS), of which it was a part, was too large, and the county wasn’t getting the services it thought it should.

