Northern Valley A Cappella performs this weekend

Northern Valley A Cappella, formerly the Cornbelt Chorus, will perform at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

The group will sing holiday classics for its annual Christmas concert. They will perform with pianist Glenn Henriksen and the choirs from Algona and Bishop Garrigan high schools. The cost of the show is on a donation basis. Funds raised will go to the Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team and the Kossuth County Food Pantry.

