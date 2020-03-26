North Union offers free meals for kids

ARMSTRONG—North Union Community School District is offering free meals for children ages 1-19 during the mandated school closure.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, according to a press release from the school district. It said there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Starting Monday of this week, breakfast and lunch are provided to take home. Families can drive through to pick up meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Armstrong school, Ringsted bus stop, Fenton bus stop, Lone Rock bus stop, Swea City school, Bancroft bus stop, and Ledyard bus stop.

On Mondays, meals for Monday and Tuesday will be distributed. On Wednesdays, meals for Wednesday and Thursday are distributed. On Fridays, there is breakfast and lunch for Friday only.

Complaints about discrimination can be filed at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html.