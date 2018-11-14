North Union has first-ever All-State choir selection

ARMSTRONG — Kayla Sabin saw the same scenario last year during her choir audition. Her name was on the recall list. “There were flashbacks from last year. Here we go again,” Sabin said. “I messed up. I knew it as I did it.”

She finished her audition and then waited for the All-State list to come out. “I saw my name. I was speechless,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to be there because I messed up.” Sabin is the first-ever North Union school student to be named to the All-State choir. On Friday, Nov. 16, the 17-year-old senior will join more than 600 students ....

