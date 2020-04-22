No, you can’t stop breathing for 10 seconds to see if you have the coronavirus

Taking a deep breath in the morning and holding it for 10 seconds means there is no inflammation in your lungs, which means you don’t have coronavirus. Or, you could take a hair dryer and shoot it up your nose and heat it to a certain degree to kill the virus in your nose.

“None of that is true at all,” said Dr. John Schantzen, a physician at Kossuth Regional Health Center, Algona. “I’ve been telling patients, ‘please do not shove a hair dryer underneath your nose on high because that is just not going to feel good.’”

Since March, Schantzen has researched and debunked myths on Facebook and other social media about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

