'No validity' on conflict of interest letter

Despite no action on a letter alleging a conflict of interest with Supervisor Roger Tjarks on the wind energy conversion system, Supervisor Kyle Stecker would like the wind ordinance to be discussed further because of constituent concerns.

After a closed session during the Feb. 5 meeting, Chair Jack Plathe said, "Per our attorney's explanation, he informs us there is no validity to the Phil Kaplan letter and that no further action was required on it."

