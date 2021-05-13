No reported deaths from COVID-19 in two weeks

KOSSUTH COUNTY—No Kossuth County deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the past two weeks, according to information posted on the state’s coronavirus website. The death toll stands at 64, with 56 of those cases listed as the virus being the underlying cause of death. The other eight deaths list the virus as a contributing factor.

A total of 26,723 tests have been conducted and 2,272 people tested positive. Of those, 2,057 are listed as recovered, leaving a difference of 151 cases when including the total deaths.

Kossuth County has the ninth-highest infection rate in the state.

In the seven days ending Monday of this week, there were eight cases diagnosed.

According to state of Iowa information, 37 percent of the full population of Kossuth County has been vaccinated, which is almost the same as the state as a whole at 38 percent. That calculation includes people under the age of 18. Just over half of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.