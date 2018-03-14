No problem adjusting to new ownership

BANCROFT - The moment Ted LeNeave walked into the care center in Bancroft, he knew he had made the right decision.

“From the moment we walked in, the way they embraced us, the way they welcomed us and the pride in what they do, when you walked into the building it felt like you were at home,” said LeNeave, the president/CEO/owner of Accura Healthcare. “It was consistent with our mission, ‘Partners in care. Families for life.’ It was just a great fit.”

It has been just more than three months since Accura Healthcare purchased six facilities from Hawkeye Care Center, including Bancroft. “The first three months have been excellent,” LeNeave said. “All of the six buildings we took on were 5-star facilities, high quality, and had just a great culture. It made the transition so much easier. It was nice to take on something that was running great.”