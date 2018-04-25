No injuries in bus crash

There were no injuries in a Saturday crash involving Algona school students near Des Moines.

Despite the accident, students decided they still wanted to attend the Saturday night performance of “Les Miserables” at the Des Moines Civic Center. Not only did they get to see the performance, they were able to pose for pictures with the cast of the play.

