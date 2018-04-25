Home / Home

No injuries in bus crash

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 1:00pm admin1
Alan VanOrmer

There were no injuries in a Saturday crash involving Algona school students near Des Moines.

Despite the accident, students decided they still wanted to attend the Saturday night performance of “Les Miserables” at the Des Moines Civic Center. Not only did they get to see the performance, they were able to pose for pictures with the cast of the play.

For more on this story, please see the April 26th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

