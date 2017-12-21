No downfall to arts education at the Carnegie

ALGONA — Christina Newton has some experience with a building like the future Carnegie Centre for the Arts. She worked at the Clear Lakes Art Center before moving to Corwith to become a teacher at Bishop Garrigan.

“I don’t think there is a downfall to it,” she said. “It gives people an extra opportunity to experience art. You can have art on display and make it very accessible for people.”

The Carnegie Centre for the Arts also can have an impact with those interested in art education. “I think they are hoping to encompass all types of art. It just gives you a concrete place,” Newton said. “This gives you a permanent place. It is here all the time. We are just branching out.”

