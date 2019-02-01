Home / Home

No decision on county mental health, disability services program

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:44am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

It continues to be a waiting game for Kossuth County's mental health and disability services program.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at 2 p.m., Jan. 23 to build a plan to submit to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The meeting coincided with an earlier meeting of the County Social Services Board of Directors.

Get all the details in the Jan. 31 Kossuth County Advance.

