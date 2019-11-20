No changes after absentee ballots counted

Amber Garman, Kossuth County auditor and elections commissioner, said the outstanding abenstee ballots have been counted, and the official results of the Nov. 5 general election are finalized.

Several races were close enough at the end of election night, and the 190 absentee ballots that had not yet been returned could have impacted several races.

Get all the details in the Nov. 21 Kossuth County Advance.