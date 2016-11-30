Next Step: State Dance

High School dance teams in Kossuth County are making final preparations for this week’s state dance competition.

Algona High School, Bishop Garrigan High School, North Union High School and West Bend-Mallard High School will all have dance teams competing in Des Moines, Dec. 1-2. Over the two-day period, there will be more than 550 routines. Each team is entered by dance category.

For more on this story, read the Dec. 1 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.