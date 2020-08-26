Home / Home
It is the first day for Bishop Garrigan third-grade students in a new building after spending their first few years at Seton School. Kara Birkey gives the new students a tour of their new building. Alan Van Ormer photo

New Year's Routines - Schools Open with Resolve to be Safe

Wed, 08/26/2020 - 10:41am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

KOSSUTH COUNTY—This year’s start to the new school year is different. Students walk into their classrooms and see their peers and teachers wearing masks, plenty of hand sanitizer is available for handwashing, and teachers will explain proper safety procedures to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that effectively shut down classes last March.

“What’s unique about this school year is there are a lot of unknowns,” said Joe Carter, Algona Community School District superintendent. “We have a number of protocols in place that we feel create an environment that is safe for both our students and staff. We really don’t know how everybody will respond.”

 

For more on this story with comments from Bishop Garrigan, West Bend-Mallard and North Union schools in addition to Algona, see the Aug. 27 Kossuth County Advance.

