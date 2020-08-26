New Year's Routines - Schools Open with Resolve to be Safe

KOSSUTH COUNTY—This year’s start to the new school year is different. Students walk into their classrooms and see their peers and teachers wearing masks, plenty of hand sanitizer is available for handwashing, and teachers will explain proper safety procedures to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that effectively shut down classes last March.

“What’s unique about this school year is there are a lot of unknowns,” said Joe Carter, Algona Community School District superintendent. “We have a number of protocols in place that we feel create an environment that is safe for both our students and staff. We really don’t know how everybody will respond.”

