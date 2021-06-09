New shelter at Tietz Park gets OK; Algona council deals with other park matters, streets, alcohol

ALGONA—Three years of delays and discussions came to an end Monday night when the Algona City Council unanimously and formally accepted a bid to construct an enclosed shelter house at Tietz Park just off State Street on the east side of town.

It won’t come cheap.

The lowest of five bids was submitted by Sande Construction of Humboldt at $494,479.

