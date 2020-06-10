Home / Home

New serology testing now available at KRHC

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:54am admin1

The Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) laboratory is offering a new serology test that indicates if a person has previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test is available as a wellness screening at KRHC as of June 10.

The antibody test is available on KRHC’s options for walk-in wellness screening in the hospital lab for a fee of $60. No physician’s order is required for the antibody test or other walk-in wellness screenings, but at this time, patients are asked to schedule in advance instead of just walking in.

Get details in the June 11 Kossuth County Advance.

