New serology testing now available at KRHC

The Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) laboratory is offering a new serology test that indicates if a person has previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test is available as a wellness screening at KRHC as of June 10.

The antibody test is available on KRHC’s options for walk-in wellness screening in the hospital lab for a fee of $60. No physician’s order is required for the antibody test or other walk-in wellness screenings, but at this time, patients are asked to schedule in advance instead of just walking in.

Get details in the June 11 Kossuth County Advance.