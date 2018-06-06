New purpose for 1938 bus

For over 60 years, the 1938 school bus sat in a grove by West Bend, abandoned with 150 other vehicles that had gone to meet their rusted-out destiny.

When Randy Roeber first saw the bus, he didn’t exactly know what the final product would be, how many coats of finish he would paint on, or the amount of hours he would spend with friends and family to make it happen, but his wife wanted an RV and he just found it.

For more on this story, please see the June 7th issue of the Kossuth County Advance