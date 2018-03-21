A new playground for bullying

ALGONA — The Internet is becoming the new playground for bullying.

“It is a huge problem,” said Algona police officer Marc Bacha during a telephone interview last week. “It is taking up a lot of our resources.

A member of the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, Michael Ferjack, added during a presentation last week at Algona High School, “The stakes could not be higher than they are right now.”

Ferjack was the guest speaker at a Picket Fence Presentation called “Hoe to keep your kids safe online” on Tuesday, March 13. He is a leading expert in human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. He spoke to parents regarding identifying and protecting students while using online technology and social media.

