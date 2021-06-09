New ordinance calms wind energy development

ALGONA—The board of supervisors adopted an ordinance that essentially eliminates the possibility of an expanded wind farm presence in Kossuth County beyond what is already permitted.

The action came at the board’s regular weekly meeting at the courthouse Tuesday morning, June 8. Among other matters addressed were a snow removal ordinance, recording of meetings, adjourning meetings, legal action involving a tile situation and preservation of an eagle’s nest inside a drainage district.

See the full report in the June 10 print edition of the Advance. Subscribe by calling 515-295-3535 or get single copies for $1.50 on newsstands starting June 9.