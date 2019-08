Angela Burdell is the new wildlife specialist for the Algona Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office.

She is employed by Conservation Districts of Iowa while working in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and NRCS. Burdell is headquartered in Algona and will serve Kossuth, Humboldt, Palo Alto and Emmet counties.

Read more in the Aug. 29 Kossuth County Advance.