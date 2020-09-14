New location for Algona Test Iowa site - KRHC

The Test Iowa site in Algona will move to the Kossuth Regional Health Center campus on Monday, September 14. The site will operate out of the red emergency trailer in the north parking lot of KRHC. Hours of operation for the Test Iowa site will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Those receiving a COVID-19 test through Test Iowa are asked to bring the barcode provided through the online assessment, wear a face mask, and park their car near the emergency trailer. A staff person will come to you in your vehicle for the test.

The Test Iowa site operates separately from the respiratory care area within KRHC. Both options will continue to be available for those who need a COVID-19 test.

Test Iowa sites are operated through a partnership between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in Iowa communities. Local people operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab. Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any Test Iowa site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. After doing this, they will receive a unique identifying code that they will need to present at the appointment.

For an appointment at the Algona test site, individuals should call Kossuth County Public Health (Kossuth Regional Health Center Community Health) at 515-295-4430 after the online assessment is complete. Staff are available to answer calls and schedule appointments between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about KRHC or COVID-19 visit www.krhc.com or call 515-295-2451.