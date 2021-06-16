Home / Home
Kossuth Regional Health Center Director of Facilities Rick Edington stands at the end of a hallway in the new respiratory care area at KRHC. Kim Wegener photo

New KRHC Clinic Respiratory Care Area nears completion

Kim Wegener

ALGONA—By the end of June, the new Algona Clinic Respiratory Care Area at the Kossuth Regional Health Center will be completed and ready for patient use. 

The need for a designated respiratory care area was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of the project coincided with available funds from the CARES Act (COVID-19 funding). 

 

