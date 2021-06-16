New KRHC Clinic Respiratory Care Area nears completion
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 5:18pm admin1
By:
Kim Wegener
ALGONA—By the end of June, the new Algona Clinic Respiratory Care Area at the Kossuth Regional Health Center will be completed and ready for patient use.
The need for a designated respiratory care area was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of the project coincided with available funds from the CARES Act (COVID-19 funding).
